An ‘outstanding’ primary school in Blackpool was praised by Ofsted during its latest inspection - but improvements are needed.

Layton Primary School on Meyler Avenue was visited by the education watchdog for an ungraded inspection on July 11 and 12.

This was the first ungraded inspection since we Ofsted the school to be outstanding in October 2017.

Inspectors said there was no change to the school’s overall judgement as a result of the inspection.

However, they said the “inspection grade might not be as high if a graded inspection were carried out now”.

‘Pupils, including children in the early years, are happy and achieve well’

The school, which cares for more than 620 pupils aged between four to 11, has high expectations for pupils’ achievement.

It has designed a broad and balanced curriculum which is ambitious and meets pupils’ needs well.

Inspectors also found that teachers delivered the curriculum well, but “in some subject curriculums, the knowledge that the school intends pupils to learn is not outlined in sufficient detail”.

“This hinders teachers from ensuring that pupils learn all that they should in these subjects,” the report added.

‘Staff check pupils’ understanding during lessons effectively’

Inspectors found staff intervened quickly when they identified gaps in pupil’s knowledge.

They added that this helped staff to identify the additional needs of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) “swiftly and accurately”.

The school also ensured reading was a high priority, with most pupils becoming successful readers.

Children who found reading difficult continued to receive effective support.

Inspectors said Layton Primary School has high expectations for pupils’ achievement | Google

‘The school’s work to support pupils with SEND is praiseworthy’

Ofsted said the school ensured that pupils with SEND who needed further help received the support they needed to learn well.

However, the report added “some of the school’s documents do not highlight pupils’ needs, and the support that they receive, clearly enough”.

Inspectors said this hindered the school’s ability to evaluate the impact that it had on some pupils’ progress.

During the inspections, it was found the school was “calm and orderly” and pupils understood the well-established school routines.

Most pupils also attended the school regularly and on time, but “a few pupils, including some who are disadvantaged, do not attend school as often as they should”.

“Nonetheless, the school’s tenacious approach helps to ensure that these pupils’ rates of attendance improve over time,” the report added.

‘Pupils learn how to stay safe online and in the community’

The school’s work to engage with parents and carers is “typically effective,” inspectors said.

But inspectors said “some parents of pupils with SEND reported that they were not fully informed about the support that their child receives”.

Ofsted added that governors know the school well and “they offer support and challenge to the school in equal measure”.

You can read the full report at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50258020