An agent has been appointed to market an established hotel and wedding venue in Lancashire which has fallen into administration.

Martyn Rickels and Anthony Collier, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, were appointed to lead the administration and sale process of The Villa Wrea Green earlier this month, after tough trading circumstances.

At that time Mr Rickels said: "The inflationary pressures of recent years have had a significant impact on the cost of doing business, particularly in the hospitality sector which continues to experience legacy financial issues from the pandemic.”

The 31-bedroom hotel continues to operate and is welcoming guests as normal. Now the administrators have appointed business property adviser Christie & Co to market the property. No asking price has been publicly named, and marketing material says ‘offers invited’.

Moss Side Lane, Wrea Green, Preston, PR4 2PE | 4-star hotel | 4.4 out of 5 (967 Google reviews) | "Beautiful place, great rooms, fab location." | The Villa Wrea Green

Dating back to the 19th century, the Villa Wrea Green in Fylde is an award-winning venue comprising a 31-bedroom hotel, extensive function suites, lounges, and the Villa restaurant. Holding a four-star AA rating and set within a plot of nearly four acres, the property has seen significant investment in recent years.

Jayne Taylor, general manager of the Villa Wrea Green, said: "This is a golden opportunity to secure this magnificent hotel and wedding venue situated in the heart of the Fylde Coast. My team and I look forward to welcoming both regular and new customers to The Villa in the forthcoming months."

David Lee, regional director for hotels at Christie & Co, added: "The hotel is a fantastic venue in a great location. A new owner has the potential to use the excellent facilities that exist to run a very successful operation. The property has already benefitted from significant investment.”

History of The Villa

The Villa Wrea Green started life as a 19th century gentleman’s residence. It was later turned into a hotel and run by Mercury Inns. It was bought out of administration in 2010 by Simon Rigby in a deal worth £2.1m, extended and renovated. Mr Rigby’s widow, Linda, is currently listed as it’s sole director on Companies House.