REVEALED: The top ten most popular names for pets in Blackpool

A pet is like a family member, and for many cat and dog owners it's important to give their furry friend a unique name. But how can you find out the most popular pet names in Blackpool?

GoCompare's pet insurance quote database ​analysed more than 500,000 pet names and discovered the most popular cat and dog names across Blackpool, the North West of England and the UK.

Whatever happened to Rover and Felix?

Based on the results, the UK’s first ever searchable database of pet names was created, which allows you to discover how popular or unique your pet's name is.

The most popular pet names were analysed in the FY postcode area - here are the results:

Alfie - 37 pets are named this

Bella - 36

Molly - 31

Poppy - 30

Lola - 25

Charlie - 22

Max - 22

Ruby - 21

Milo - 19

Minnie - 19