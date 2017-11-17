Police continue to quiz man, 49, in Gaia Pope disappearance probe

Murder probe detectives are continuing to question a man believed to be known to missing teenager Gaia Pope over her suspicious disappearance.

The 49-year-old has been in custody since Thursday afternoon on suspicion of the 19-year-old's murder.

She had not been seen since she vanished from the Swanage area of Dorset on the afternoon of November 7.

The suspect - the third to be arrested in the investigation - is said to be from the Swanage area and is assisting Dorset Police with their inquiries.

Earlier police found clothing similar to that worn by Miss Pope when she disappeared, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The owner of the clothes has not been identified but Miss Pope's family have been informed, police said.

Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell has appealed directly to the public to come forward if they have any information or have had any contact with Gaia since she went missing.