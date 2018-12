Now in its ninth year, the two-mile fun run saw 1,800 people dressed as Father Christmas dashing from Sandcastle Waterpark to The Manchester pub and back to raise money for the Fylde coast’s children’s hospice.

Blackpools promenade was a sea of red as more people than ever before took part the Santa Dash for Brian House Childrens Hospice.

Kerry Ross and Julie Thompson

Honey Cherry, Jennifer Allen, Joan Millett and Bruce Cherry.

John and Deise McBride

