Odeon update: Blackpool set for new bowling alley

Blackpool looks set to get a new bowling alley as details of new leisure plans at the former Odeon Cinema have been revealed for the first time.

It comes as proposals to revive leisure activities at the former cinena on Rigby Road move a step closer.

Leisure proposals for the former Odeon Cinema in Blackpool, including bowling, are moving a step closer | Third party

The former 10-screen cinema on Bloomfield Central (formerly Festival Leisure Park) closed in June 2023 when its lease came to an end and has been empty ever since, with the movie screens now stripped out.

Preston-based Austringer Capital, now operating as AIM Land Ltd, already had planning permission for the building to be used for leisure activities such as bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls or indoor sports such as padel tennis or five-a-side football.

And those plans are now back in the pipeline after subsequent proposals for the building to be used for self storage were refused by council planners, and an appeal was unsuccessful.

In a latest move, AIM Land Ltd have revealed of the “upcoming occupation of the former Odeon unit by Tenpin Limited, the bowling and multi-leisure operator. “

Tenpin Ltd provides a variety of leisure activities beyond bowling, including private karaoke rooms, laser tag, and escape rooms. Many centers also feature arcade games, soft play areas for children, and table tennis and pool tables for friendly competition.

Some locations offer unique options like interactive darts, crazy golf, and bars with food.

The details were included in the latest application to Blackpoo;l Council by AIM to dischrage various planning conditions included as part of the planning permission for leisure activities.

The applicants have now provided details to Blackpool Council relating to conditions 8 (cycle/motocycle parking) 10 (external lighting) and 11 (Travel Plan).

In a cover letter to Blackpool plannes, planning adviser Savills said on behlaf of AIM Lad Ltd: “We trust that the application can be approved at the earliest opportunity.”

There are currently two bowlimg alleys in the Blackpool area - Blackpool Bowl, a 20-lane bowling alley located near the Tower, and Walterz Entertainment Centre: A newer, state-of-the-art facility that includes ten-pin bowling alongside other attractions like augmented reality darts, karaoke, and shuffleboard at Newton Hall Holiday Park.

Austringer Capital Ltd has already brought Club 3000 Bingo and a Starbucks drive-thru to the site.

Meanwhile, Blackpool has a new picturehouse, entertainments hub and diner – the Backlot Cinema – which opened at the Houndshill shopping complex in March 2024 and includes a wide IMAX screen.