A children's waiting area at a Blackpool health centre has been transformed into a relaxing ocean-themed space helping young patients to feel calmer ahead of their appointments.

Previously the room at South Shore Primary Care Centre on Lytham Road, South Shore, was described as 'dull and uninviting'.

The new sensory room at South Shore Primary Care Centre | Blackpool Teaching Hospitals

But with the help of volunteers from Blackpool's SeaLife Centre, it has been upgraded into a sensory therapeutic environment for young patients using Blackpool Teaching Hospitals children’s community services.

It was transformed by Merlin’s Magic Wand, the official children’s charity partner of Merlin Entertainments and co-funder children’s charity Dreams Come True.

Merlin operates a number of attractions in Blackpool, in partnership with the council, as well as the resort's SeaLife Centre.

Erin Scoular, charity manager for Merlin’s Magic Wand, said: "Our goal is always to create magical experiences for children who need them most.

"We're confident that bringing the wonders of the ocean-themed attraction to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it first-hand and creating a soothing and enchanting space for healing does just that.

"We hope the space makes a positive impact for children and families for years to come."

Lisa Lonsdale, head of children’s community services, added: "Since the waiting space and surrounding corridors were launched in June, we have seen a positive impact on the children who come to clinic. They are calmer, more relaxed and often smiling from being less anxious.

"Coming to clinic, especially if you have additional needs can be a nerve-wrecking experience for the children and for parents who may have multiple appointments to attend. Feedback has since been children look forward to visiting the under-the-sea themed sensory space.”