A blaze broke out at a house in Pilling after an oak beam over a fireplace went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to an address in New Lane, Eagland Hill, at 5am today.

Four pumps and crews from Garstang, Preesall, Fulwood and Lancaster were called to the incident.

Crews used power saws to remove the beam and a hosereel to put out the fire.

There were no casualties.