A nurse accused of ill-treatment has told a jury she showed “nothing but care and devotion” to stroke unit patients and their families.

Catherine Hudson, 54, is alleged to have drugged patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for her “own amusement” and an “easy life” during work shifts.

The mother-of-three also targeted a number of her alleged victims if she disliked them or their relatives, say prosecutors.

The Crown say WhatsApp messages between Hudson and colleagues revealed a “culture of abuse” on the unit.

In one message, Hudson wrote: “I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she’s flat for a week haha xxx.”

In another she said: “If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl (pissing myself f****** laughing) .”

Giving evidence at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, Hudson apologised for the messages.

She said: “I would say my behaviour in private was appalling, absolutely appalling, and I can do nothing but apologise for my behaviour in terms of the text messages.

“My behaviour towards patients and families was nothing but with care and devotion.”

Hudson said she wanted to work in the specialist area of treatment after her father became unwell following a number of strokes.

She qualified as a nurse in 2010 and “loved” her job at Blackpool Victoria.

Hudson said: “It was just fulfilling. To see a patient through a journey following a stroke… and to see them through their rehab stage and then hopefully see them leave with their families.”

Her barrister, Mark Rhind KC, asked: ”Do you understand that some people reading these messages and how you refer to people may raise an eyebrow that you found your job fulfilling and enjoying?”

Hudson replied: “I understand, yes.”

Asked if there were occasions when she did not enjoy her job, Hudson said: “It was very difficult at times. The lack of staff was absolutely appalling to a completely dangerous level.

“Terrible understaffing, three trained nurses for 40 patients.”

Jurors heard her employment was terminated in May 2020 and that the Band 5 qualified nurse expected to be struck off following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Hudson, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, has admitted the theft of medicine and conspiracy to steal medicine from the hospital.

She denies ill-treating four patients and stealing another medicine, Mebeverine, intended for an end-of-life care patient.

Fellow nurse Charlotte Wilmot, 48, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, denies encouraging Hudson to sedate one of those patients.

Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to ill-treat another patient.