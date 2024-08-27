Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of trams were cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to 'staffing issues'.

These were:

T2 - 20:15 Starr Gate to North Station

T2 - 20:45 North Station to Starr Gate

T2 - 21:15 Starr Gate to North Station

T2 - 21:45 North Station to Starr Gate

T2 - 22:15 Starr Gate to North Station

T2 - 22:45 North Station to Starr Gate

T3 - 16:00 North Station to Fleetwood Ferry

T3 - 16:55 Fleetwood Ferry to North Station

T3 - 20:00 North Station to Ferry

T3- 20:55 Ferry to Starr Gate

A number of trams were cancelled by Blackpool Transport due to 'staffing issues' | Contributed

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

It came as Blackpool prepared for Ride The Lights - “one of the most magical nights” in the resort’s calendar.

For one night only, the Promenade will be closed to give thousands of cyclists an opportunity to get a sneak preview of the Illuminations before the official switch-on.

Bus services will also subsequently be diverted away from the area as a result:

Diversions

Service 1

Northbound (Blackpool to Cleveleys) - From Queen Street, it will use Dickson Road and Pleasant Street, before returning to the Promenade to be back on route.

Southbound (Cleveleys to Blackpool) - From the Promenade, it will use Pleasant Street, Dickson Road, Springfield Road, and Abingdon Street, and will terminate on Queen Street.

Service 1A

Northbound (St Annes to Blackpool) - From Starr Gate (Squires Gate Lane), the Service 1A will use Lytham Road, down onto Tyldesley Road, before using Rigby Road and Central Drive then at the mini roundabout at Gymnasium going on to use Grasmere Rd, Condor Grove, Park Rd, Church St, through St Johns Sq. onto Abingdon Street, left onto Talbot Rd, and finishing on Clifton Street.

Service terminates here and does not serve Cleveleys.

Southbound (Blackpool to St Annes) - From Clifton Street, Service 1A will use St Johns Sq., Caunce St, Grosvenor St, Park Road, Reads Ave and Central Drive, before turning onto Rigby Road, Tyldesley Road, then Lytham Road, onto Squires Gate to be back on route.

Service 3

Northbound (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) - Normal route to Dickson Road from the Co-Op, it will use Warley Road, Devonshire Road, Warbreck Hill Road, Warbreck Drive, and then return to its normal route.

Southbound (Cleveleys to Mereside Tesco) - At the end of Warbreck Drive, it will use Warbreck Hill Road, Devonshire Road, Warley Road, and Dickson Road and then return to its normal route.

Service 3A

Northbound (Mereside Tesco to Cleveleys) - From Sherbourne Road, it will use Warley Road, Devonshire Road, Warbreck Hill Road, and Warbreck Drive and then return to its normal route.

Southbound (Cleveleys to Mereside Tesco) - At the end of Warbreck Drive, it will use Warbreck Hill Road, Devonshire Road, Warley Road, and Westminster Road then return to its normal route.

Services 5 – 5A – 5B – 11A – 7

Northbound - Normal route to Gymnasium, at the mini roundabout it will use Grasmere Road, Condor Grove, Park Road, Church St and into St Johns Square, Abingdon St, onto Talbot Road to Market St, Church Street, finishing on Corporation St.

Southbound Toward - Normal route to Market Street, left Church St, left Corporation St, right Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, right Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, right Reads Ave, left Central Drive to resume normal route.

A number of bus services will also divert away from the Promenade due to Ride The Lights | Contributed

Service 6

Northbound (Mereside to Grange Park) - Normal route to Condor Grove roundabout, will then use Park Road, Church St and St Johns Square, then Abingdon St, Talbot Road to Market St, Church St, then left onto Corporation St.

Southbound (Grange Park to Mereside) - Normal route to Market Street, then onto Church St, Corporation St, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, onto Caunce St, Grosvenor St, Park Road, Reads Ave, then left Central Drive to resume normal route.

Service 11

Northbound (Lytham to Blackpool) - From Lytham Road, Service will use Tyldesley Road, Rigby Road, left onto Central Drive, then using the mini roundabout at Gymnasium turn right onto Grasmere Road, onto Condor Grove, Park Road, Church St, through St Johns Square to Abingdon St, Talbot Road to Market Street.

Southbound (Blackpool to Lytham) - From Market Street, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, Reads Ave, Central Drive, Rigby Road, Tyldesley Road, onto Lytham Road, at the end of Lytham Road it will go onto Squires Gate to resume its normal route.

Service 11B

Northbound (Lytham to Blackpool) – It will use its normal to Condor Grove roundabout, then use Park Road, Church St into St Johns Square, Abingdon St, Talbot Road onto Market St.

Southbound (Blackpool to Lytham) - From Market Street, Church St, Corporation St, Clifton St, right through St Johns Square, Caunce St, Grosvenor St, onto Park Road, Reads Ave, then left onto Central Drive to resume its normal route.