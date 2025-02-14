More than 10,000 people requested some kind of support from Blackpool Council's adult services team during a recent 12 month stretch.

The figure, revealed in a report to councillors, shows the extent of care that is needed in the town.

The total of 10,505 requests for support in the 12- month period up to September 2024 included assessments, reviews of care and safeguarding issues.

Provision includes two teams made up of 25 members of staff each who work in the community supporting people with their care and health needs, financial issues and housing.

A team of 60 staff work alongside other partners including in the NHS and Trinity Hospice while there is also more specialist support for residents with complex needs such as learning disabilities and mental health issues.

A meeting of the council's Adult Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee heard it was important for people to get the right level of care.

This could include full wrap around support for some, or a lighter approach for people who may be better served by alternative community provision.

A report says: "Our teams work hard to get alongside people and understand what will assist them and make a difference.

"From a prevention and early help point of view, this may include linking in with community support groups, supporting family members to provide support, volunteers and other community resources.

"This approach is about supporting people to be self-determining, building on their own strengths and maintaining a level of confidence to live as independently as they are able."

Councillors were told some people choose not to take a care package due to a reluctance to make a financial contribution, but concerns were raised this could lead to a worsening of their condition.

Nick Henson, assistant director of adult services at the council, said: "For people who choose not to accept their care we do make visits so they understand the impact of that decision, and we will have to step in at some point if they deteriorate."