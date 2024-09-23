Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern has warned that the deadline for students across Lancashire to get discounted travel is looming.

Students across the North of England have until Friday (September 27) to get 50%-off the cost of their commute to school with Northern.

The train operator hopes the discount, via its Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme, will convince children and their parents or guardians to convert their school run from road to rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schoolchildren commuting to school via a Northern train. | submit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When can the discount be used?

The offer is valid for the entire academic year and is available on all routes.

How can I find out more?

For more information and details of how to buy a ticket, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season.

What has Northern said about the discount?

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “As well as providing a significant saving on the cost of the school commute, U16 Education Season Tickets can be used at weekends and bank holidays too – not just the 195 days a year that schools are open.

“We have a long-running campaign to encourage people to convert from road to rail – and if we can get young people in the habit while they’re at school, we hope they will stick with it when they move into further education or the workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern announced that tickets for the new school year had gone on sale back in August.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.