Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 100 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months.

Northern services across the North of England struck 97 objects in the past 12 months (Oct 23 – Oct 24), with some items ‘deliberately’ placed on the track.

The train operator says whilst only 10 of the recorded incidents caused damage to carriages, each and every one represents a risk to safety.

Damaged carriages would also have to be taken out of passenger service for repair.

Among the items that trains came into contact with were bicycles, a wheelie bin, bricks, fence panels, a garden gate, road signs, shopping trolleys and traffic cones.

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our trains travel at high speed and any item on the track represents a risk to the train and the safety of everyone on-board.

“Whilst some items might end up on the tracks due to high winds or accidents – some are deliberately placed there by people with no regard for the safety of others.”

He added: “Those people should know that the majority of our trains are now fitted with external CCTV cameras and that footage can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time.

“We would appeal to anyone committing this senseless activity to stop – and remind them that it is a criminal offence to trespass on the railway.”

Anyone who witnesses items being thrown or placed on the tracks should contact British Transport Police immediately by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Rail users can also download the British Transport Police ‘Railway Guardian’ app, an all-in-one safety app that allows users to report crimes or concerns on the rail network, share journeys with trusted contacts and get access to news, guides and support.

The app is available to download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.