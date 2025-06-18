I visited Blackpool with just one ticket - train, tram and bus included

Train operator Northern has partnered with Blackpool Transport to launch a new combined train, tram and bus ticket allowing passengers to travel more easily to and around Blackpool.

The initiative which starts Monday 7 July, offers a single integrated ticket for rail users continuing their journey by tram or bus across the seaside town.

Passengers travelling with Northern can now purchase an add on ticket for Blackpool’s buses and trams via the Northern app, website, ticket machines and ticket offices. To use the service customers simply enter either ‘Blackpool North Bus/Tram’ or ‘Blackpool South Bus/Tram’ as their destination or starting point when booking.

This development makes it easier than ever to explore local attractions such as North Pier, the Pleasure Beach, Fleetwood, Starr Gate and Cleveleys.

The tickets can be bought for onward travel from most places on Northern's network, including from Preston, across Lancashire, Manchester, Leeds, York and beyond.

Although tram and bus tickets have been available from ticket offices since 2022 this marks the first time digital sales will be offered - significantly improving convenience for travellers.

Jane Cole, Cllr Mark Smith and Alex Hornby. | Northern

The new offering comes during Better Transport Week [16-22 June], a national campaign encouraging more sustainable and accessible travel options.

Finance and Commercial Director for Blackpool Transport, James Clough said: “Anyone taking the train into Blackpool can now look forward to a more seamless travel experience.

“Since the first trams to North Station in June last year, we’ve recorded more than 250,000 trips to and from the stop, so this new joint ticket option is sure to prove a hit with train, tram and bus users.”

As the Blackpool North stop reaches its first anniversary it is becoming increasingly popular, say Blackpool transport bosses. | Blackpool Transport

Northern, the UK’s second-largest train operator runs over 2,600 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. This latest collaboration underscores the operator’s commitment to improving multi-modal connections for passengers across the region.

Commercial and Customer Director for Northern, Alex Hornby said: “One combined ticket will now take you from the train to destinations around town and beyond, creating a truly integrated, multi-modal transport network across train, tram and bus."

Tickets will be available from Monday 7 July via the Northern website, mobile app and all station ticket points.