Man charged after boy, 11, died following hit and run

A man has been charged after a boy died in a fail to stop collision in Manchester.



Michael Robinson, 29, of Toft Road in Manchester has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 14 January 2019.

Shortly after 6.10pm on Saturday 12 January 2019, police were called to reports that a grey VW Golf had collided with a pedestrian on Albert Street in Beswick.

Following the collision the car left the scene.

The pedestrian, 11-year-old Taylor Schofield - was treated at the scene by paramedics but sadly died as a result of his injuries in hospital.