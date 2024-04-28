Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating and recognising 25 of the most inspiring young people in the UK and Ireland, the list features prominent young people chosen by the editors at The Sunday Times for their ingenuity and uniqueness in their chosen fields.

With the winners having shared their stories of success, revealing the determination needed to excel in their field, the unexpected advantages of youth and inexperience, and the unwavering passion that motivates them all, in this week’s Sunday Times, the list includes three representatives from the North West: darts prodigy Luke Littler from Warrington, Clear beauty app founder Ahana Banerjee from Chester, and creative director of Ferragamo Maximilian Davis from Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Young Power List celebrates hard work and ingenuity in its many forms,” said Hannah Swerling, Commissioning Editor of The Sunday Times. “It features rising stars in entertainment, sportsmen and women dominating their field, entrepreneurs changing the world for the better, tech trailblazers, a political powerhouse and many more.

“The 25 young people on the list demonstrate that success can take many forms and remind us that the best journeys begin with hope, excitement, and a sense of limitless possibility.”

Sunday Times Young Power List:

Arts, entertainment and books

- Nicholas Galitzine, 29, actor

- Ambika Mod, 28, actress

- Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, comedian and presenter

- Leo Reich, 25, comedian

- CMAT, 28, musician

- Caleb Azumah Nelson, 30, author

Sport

- Leah Williamson, 27, England and Arsenal player

- Louis Rees-Zammit, 23, rugby union turned NFL player

- Jack Draper, 22, tennis player

- Bukayo Saka, 22, England and Arsenal footballer

- Jamie Chadwick, 25, racing driver

- Luke Littler, 17, darts player

Science & health

- Jacob Nathan, 23, founder of Epoch Biodesign

- Mya-Rose Craig, 21, environmentalist and activist

Business

Grace Beverley, 27, entrepreneur/influencer

Politics

- Keir Mather, 26, Labour MP for Selby and Ainsty

Philanthropy and activism

- Hannah Chappatte, 27, founder of Hybr

- Joe Seddon, 26, founder of Zero Gravity

- Abby Cook, 21, Blue Peter presenter and wheelchair racer

Technology

- Ahana Banerjee, 24, founder of the Clear beauty app

- Harry Gestetner, 23, co-founder and CEO of Fanfix

- James Dacombe, 24, founder, CEO and chairman of CoMind

Fashion and Beauty

- Josephine Philips, 26, founder of SOJO

- Maximilian Davis, 28, creative director of Ferragamo

- Abby Lee, 30, chef