A local heritage cinema night is being staged at Fleetwood's Marine Hall

A heritage cinema night is to be staged in Fleetwood showing historic film footage of the town and other areas such as Cleveleys and Poulton.

Much of the footage was originally shown in local cinemas, depicting royal visits and summer galas and carnivals, allowing residents to see themselves up on the silver screen.

There is also high quality private cine film material, including one showing Fleetwood fishermen loading trawlers and local women working in a net braiding facility, back in the early 1960s.

The event is being staged at the Marine Hall and is being jointly presented by the venue and the North West Film Archive, based in Manchester.

It takes place on Thursday February 22, beginning at 7pm.

Geoff Senior, access engagement coordinator with the North West Film Archive, has been involved in the project.

He said: "We last presented a night like this at Fleetwood back in 2015 and it was very well attended.

"It is part of the touring series of presentations called 'Your Town on Film' and this one covers Fleetwood and other parts of Wyre.

"The footage includes films made by local cinemas covering major occasions, as well as some excellent quality home movies." The evening will be a golden opportunity to see truly historic sele"ctions from the historic archives collection for Fleetwood and the surrounding Wyre area.

The Marine Hall states on its website: This cinema night will showcase the industries, cultures and traditions of Fleetwood and the surrounding areas of the last 120 years and are drawn from the archive collection of newsreels, educational, promotional films and home movies."

Tickets cost just £5 but booking in advance is recommended.