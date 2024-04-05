Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dental surgery is offering one lucky person the chance to regain their confidence along with the ability to smile, speak and chew better with free dental implants.

Always fancied a new set of teeth but couldn't afford it? Now's your chance to apply for that new smile with Synergy Dental.

From Friday, April 12, Synergy Dental which has clinics all over including Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Leyland, nominations will be open for patients and non patients to tell their story and nominate someone they know who is in desperate need of dental implants.

Implant treatment is one of the most highly advanced forms of dental prosthetics.

They're different from dentures because they're permanent and they replicate the natural tooth root - they behave and look just like real teeth, giving patients who have lost confidence due to tooth loss a new lease on life.

Whilst it's revolutionary, it's also a very expensive treatment - one that the NHS does not cover. A spokesperson for Synergy Dental said: “We wanted to find a way to give back to the local communities that have supported us for so many years, which is why over the next few weeks, we are open to nominations from our patients for someone who they think needs dental implants.

“We will then choose one patient to receive dental implants on us.

Synergy Dental in Leyland has recently relaunched after a complete redesign and now offers the latest digital technology and a subscription-style plan to help more people access help.

“They don't have to already be a patient of ours. We're open to everyone across the North West. “Change their life today! Tell us their story and we’ll choose a patient to get dental implants completely for free! It can be a friend, relative, or colleague - anyone you know. You can even nominate yourself!” Dental implants have been proven to bolster quality of life. Not only do they play a vital role in restoring facial structure, speech, and chewing ability, they can also give a patient the confidence to speak in public, to eat at restaurants, and to smile again.”

The webpage will have space for patients to tell the clinic everything about their nominee such as what they’re like, how their current dental problems affect them daily, and how dental implants will improve their life.”

The spokesperson added: “We’ll read every nomination, and we’ll choose someone who will really have their life improved through dental implant treatment.

“Once nominations are open, it’ll be announced on Instagram.”