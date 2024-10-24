North Pier's Helter Skelter 'fell into sea' as 70mph winds hit Blackpool during Storm Ashley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:26 BST
The Helter Skelter at North Pier was reportedly blown down after Blackpool was hit by strong winds.

The structure is said to have fallen into the sea as winds of up to 70mph battered the resort during Storm Ashley on Sunday.

A picture from the scene shows the pier’s railing was damaged and a metal pole was snapped due to the impact of the ride.

The Helter Skelter at North Pier in Blackpool was reportedly blown down during Storm AshleyThe Helter Skelter at North Pier in Blackpool was reportedly blown down during Storm Ashley
The Helter Skelter at North Pier in Blackpool was reportedly blown down during Storm Ashley | Contributed

The Helter Skelter on Central Pier also reportedly toppled onto a food stand as strong gusts hit the coast.

The Blackpool Pier Company have been approached for comment.

What is a Helter Skelter?

A Helter Skelter is an amusement ride consisting of a tall spiral slide winding around a tower.

How bad was Storm Ashley?

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for high winds gusting up to 70mph (113km/h) in Blackpool on Sunday.

The RNLI warned people to "stay safe and stay away" from the Promenade, particularly during the high spring tides.

VisitBlackpool confirmed the Lightpool Festival, a light art trail which opened on Friday, would not go ahead due to the "strong winds".

Numerous flood warnings were also issued as forecasters warned of large waves and spray.

Lancashire Police urged residents to “be very careful” during the storm as they assisted the fire service with some “loose debris” on Deansgate.

A spokesman for the force added: “Whilst we are dealing with that there is a lot of debris flying around.

“Please be very careful during this storm and if you can stay indoors.”

