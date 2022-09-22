Approximately three fire engines were spotted responding to an incident in North Church Street at around 7pm on Thursday (September 22).

Emergency services were reportedly called after a chimney collapsed, damaging a roof and sending bricks tumbling to the ground.

A section of North Church Street in Fleetwood was cordoned off following reports a chimney had collapsed (Credit: Google)

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.