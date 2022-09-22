News you can trust since 1873
North Church Street cordoned off by firefighters after ‘chimney collapses’ in Fleetwood

A residential street was cordoned off by emergency services following reports a roof had collapsed in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:51 pm

Approximately three fire engines were spotted responding to an incident in North Church Street at around 7pm on Thursday (September 22).

Emergency services were reportedly called after a chimney collapsed, damaging a roof and sending bricks tumbling to the ground.

A section of North Church Street in Fleetwood was cordoned off following reports a chimney had collapsed (Credit: Google)

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

