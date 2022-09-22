North Church Street cordoned off by firefighters after ‘chimney collapses’ in Fleetwood
A residential street was cordoned off by emergency services following reports a roof had collapsed in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:51 pm
Approximately three fire engines were spotted responding to an incident in North Church Street at around 7pm on Thursday (September 22).
Emergency services were reportedly called after a chimney collapsed, damaging a roof and sending bricks tumbling to the ground.
Read More
Read MoreNorthern Trains hit by bricks, stones and rocks nearly 70 times over the last 12...
Most Popular
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.