Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers has joined calls for action to be taken over Norcross roundabout and the continued congestion problems on parts of the A585.

The road, also known as Amounderness Way, has already undergone a major £162m bypass construction project near Little Singleton, aiming to improve traffic flow and reduce problematic congestion.

The ambitious project, led by National Highways, included building a new three-mile bypass with two lanes in each direction, three new bridges, and six new or improved junction upgrades, including a re-design of Norcross roundabout.

Additionally, there were significant environmental enhancements, such as planting thousands of trees and shrubs and new, wildlife crossings. The road was officially unveiled in August last year.

Ongoing issues

However, despite these large-scale endeavours, there have been complaints that the re-designed Norcross roundabout - with new alignments of lanes and the introduction of traffic lights - has become dangerous because drivers are either confused or are tempted to switch lanes. A number of accidents have occurred in the past year.

There have also been complaints that a stretch of the A585, from the Norcross roundabout to the ‘Poulton’ junction with Garstang Lane East, is still chronically congested at peak times, in mornings and late afternoons and early evenings.

National Highways stated earlier this year that there would be a redesign of the notorious Norcross roundabout, with work expected to begin later this year and to be completed by April 2026.

Changes could include new lane markings and lane destination signage, as well as changes to signal timings and the possibility of a reduced speed limit on the northbound approach.

What the MP said

Mrs Beavers was keen to raise the issue, nevertheless, as it has been a major concern of constituents.

She said: “National Highways told me that they were looking at ways to make Norcross roundabout safer.

“That roundabout is dangerous, with a number of accidents there, and National Highways are well aware of that and they told me they are looking to address that.

“There are also problems of congestion between Norcross and Poulton at peak times, both in the mornings and later on, between schools closing and 6pm. At it’s worst, the road is gridlocked.

“I mentioned the possibility of a dual carriageway as a solution but National Highways told me that was unlikely because money would not be available for that.”

The MP said constituents had raised concerns and she had approached National Highways to ensure both issues would remain high on the agenda.

National Highwasy response

National Highways, which is a government-owned company charged with operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England, responded: “We work closely with all stakeholders including MPs to continually monitor and improve our network.

“Several schemes have been completed in recent years to improve safety and traffic flow along the A585, including the recently completed bypass and improvements at Bourne Way, West Drive and Norcross.

“It is our usual practice to review the effectiveness of all major schemes and improvements and we are committed to monitoring the impact of our work and identifying any areas for improvement.”