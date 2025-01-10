Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hopes remain that a locally-listed Art Deco pub on Blackpool’s South Promenade can be reopened and saved from falling even further into disrepair - despite no signs of progress.

The former Yates bar, also known as Yates Wine Lodge, was once packed with locals and holidaymakers and admired for its archetypal Art Deco architecture, including its lovely original stained glass windows.

But now windows in the central tower are smashed, there are rust marks down the walls and the forecourt is full of litter, such as coffee cups and beer cans.

The Art Deco-style Yates Wine Lodge building has declined since its closure in 2022 | National World

Although the site is still safely cordoned off, the current condition of the building has left locals wondering what is happening to it.

Yates closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and surrendered its alcohol licence that year. A Facebook post at the time said it was with "deep sadness that we are closing our doors forever tonight."

The two storey building , which was owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, was then put up for sale, with a price tag of £900,000 on the website of Manchester-based Fleurets.

Fleurets has confirmed that the building was sold and remains in the hands of the unnamed buyer, with a stated intention that it be renovated and reopened.

Smashed windows in the tower at Yaes, South Shore | National World

The building is locally listed by the council meaning it is considered a community asset and has additional protection in planning terms.

But that status has not prevented it from falling into disrepair and there is no evidence of any new activity at the moment.

Cleveleys man Robert Donaldson, who is an admirer of Art Deco buildings, said: “It is a lovely piece of architecture, hopefully those plans can come into fruition.

“it would be such a waste to allow it to become derelict and then lost altogether.”

Previously, Gazette readers also voiced such concerns.

Eric Hamilton said: “It needs Wetherspoons to take it over! They’ve saved many venues that are listed, restored them to their former glory albeit into licensed premises - this has been a pub so it’s a no-brainer.”

Live Phelps said: “Why do they let these types of character buildings get to look so bad, surely something good could be done with it.”

Lore Owen said: “I worked here years ago. It was such a cool place. Sad to see it in ruins.”

Meanwhil, Yates continues to have a presence in Blackpool, with a pub on Market Street in the town centre which replaced the former Talbot Square Yates which burned down in 2009.