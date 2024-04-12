Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Wilson, the coroner for Blackpool, told a pre-inquest review that there was little point holding a full inquest into the tragic death of Alison Dodds, as such a hearing would merely be “dublicating” what had already been established.

Mr Wilson explained at the hearing, which was joined on video screen by Alison’s sister, Joanne Chambers, that there were no exceptional circumstances which would require the inquest proceedings to resume.

Alison, 51, died on September 21 last year after a savage and prolonged attack by Alexander Hindley, 35, at his Redcar Road home in Blackpool where he had offered her a place to stay, as she was homeless at the time.

Vulnerable Alison was described as a “lost soul” by her heartbroken family, who paid warm tribute to her after her tragic death.

Alison Dodds was murdered by Alexander hindley at his home in Blackpool

After he was arrested in Cleveleys three days after the attack ,Hindley, a violent drug addict, gave police no explanation about why he had begun the fatal assault and showed no remorse for his actions.

Sign up for our free newsletters now After pleading guilty to murder, Hindley was later sentenced to life imprisonment at Preston Crown Court on March 27, when he was told he will serve a minimum term of 16 years and eight months before he is eligible to apply for parole.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found Alison died of strangulation, smothering and blunt chest trauma as a direct result of the attack by Hindley.

What the coroner said

Reviewing the case, Mr Wilson said there had been no submissions made by any of the relevant parties to hold a full inquest, including Alison Dodds’ family and there had been no uncertainty over the medical evidence.

He said: “In this case, the pathologist Dr Alison Armour has found that the cause of death was compression of the neck and blunt force trauma to the chest.

“Dr Armour’s post mortem conclusions were very detailed and that led to Alexander Hindley’s prosecution for murder.

“If we held an inquest we would not be able to conclude anything differently to the criminal proceedings in court.

“Alexander Hindley has issued a guilty plea and been sentenced to 16 years and eight months.

“Beause of that conviction I would only be able to make a conclusion that this was an unlawful killing.

“The inquest would only be duplicating the evidence submitted before the Crown Court.

“Taking that into account, there is insufficient reason to resume the inquest.”