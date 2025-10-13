No fault evictions concerns raised at Blackpool Council

Concerns about Sec 21 no fault evictions have been raised in Blackpool | Natiponal World

Blackpool Council has been criticised for still making use of controversial ‘no fault evictions’ from its housing stock, sometimes involving vulnerable tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the Labour Party’s national commitment to abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, the practice is being implemented by My Blackpool Home (MBH), the company established by Labour-run Blackpool Council to manage its housing stock.

Concerns about Sec 21 no fault evictions have been raised in Blackpool | National World

The issue has been raised by William Banks, a member of Blackpool Reform UK, who says he has evidence that the practice is continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Tourism, said that while specific cases of eviction would be looked at, Section 21 notices were only utilised by My Blackpool Home (Blackpool Housing Company Limited) as a last resort.

And these involved serious cases involving violence, drug use and persistent noin-payment of rent.

Mr Banks first raised the issue at the latest meeting of Blackpool’s Full Council meeting when he challenged the Leader of the Council, Councillor Lynn Williams, about it.

He said he had personally seen a Section 21 notice handed to a vulnerable person who was known to Blackpool’s Adult Social Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council | National World

Mr Banks said this week: “ This is a Labour-run local authority which is utilizing a policy that the national Labour government has vowed to scrap for its cruelty and inefficiency.

“The council is prioritizing ease of eviction over the safety and legal protection of vulnerable tenants, contradicting the very principles their party claims to uphold.

“If a tenant is genuinely at fault - for serious rent arrears or anti-social behaviour - the correct legal procedure is the Section 8 notice, which requires the landlord to prove the tenant’s fault in court, offering the tenant legal protections and the opportunity to defend themselves.

“By contrast, using a Section 21 notice for a fault issue strips the tenant of these statutory rights. It allows the landlord to regain possession quickly without proving the alleged fault in a judicial setting, effectively weaponizing the no-fault notice to sidestep legal due process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Williams told Mr Banks: “My Blackpool Home has made a major contribution to improving housing in Blackpool, especially in areas where private investment has failed.

“Over the past decade it has refurbished over 700 properties, transforming poor quality HMOs and derelict buildings into safe decent homes.

“It has driven up standards , strengthened and improved areas. It has 80 percent tenancy sustainment, the sector is typically much lower. It has high rent collections and recovery, while providing support and advice for its tenants.

“Where tenancies have ended, including through Section 21 notices, this has only ever been a last resort. While Sec 21 is legally valid, it is used by My Blackpool Home only in fault-based cases, such as serious anti-social behaviour, violence, drug activity and persistent non-payment of rent, where despite significant efforts to engage and support, no resolution can be found.

“In most cases tenants remain in their home following intervention.”