Night of stand-up ready to leave Fylde coast folk laughing

We could all do with a laugh - and a night of stand-up comedy is heading to the Fylde coast.

Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter as Chuckl, one of the UK’s leading comedy curators, brings its signature stand-up showcase to Marine Hall at Fleetwood.

The evening promises a powerhouse lineup of comedic talent, with four very different comedians on the bill

Who’s appearing?

Simon Brodkin – The fearless prankster behind Lee Nelson and Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer, known for viral stunts and appearances on Live at the Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance.

Alun Cochrane – A master of observational comedy, seen on Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Eleanor Tiernan – Critically acclaimed for her dry wit and sharp delivery, with credits including BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and Stand Up For Live Comedy.

Darius Davies – One of the UK’s top comedy MCs, known for his high-energy performances and razor-sharp crowd work.

Chuckl. has built a reputation for delivering unforgettable comedy nights across the UK, partnering with over 70 venues and showcasing both household names and rising stars. This Fleetwood show is expected to sell out quickly, so early booking is strongly advised.

When is it?

The event takes ploace on Friday, October 10, beginning at 7.30 pm.

Whether you're a casual comedy fan or a die-hard stand-up lover, this is your chance to experience world-class comedy right on your doorstep. Let the laughter begin!