Nigel Farage of Reform UK will be in Blackpool today - here's where to see him

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:04 BST
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, will be in Blackpool later on today.

The divisive politician, 60, who is also standing for the Clacton seat at the General Election, will be in the resort to deliver a public speech.

He will be unveiling a new Reform UK campaign poster at 4pm, before heading to the Imperial Hotel, North Promenade, for the sold-out event which starts at 6pm. Mr Farage is expected on stage at 7pm.

Nigel Farage addresses the media. Picture: PANigel Farage addresses the media. Picture: PA
Nigel Farage addresses the media. Picture: PA

Founded in 2021 as the re-launch of the Brexit Party, Reform have grown in popularity in the polls at the cost to the Conservatives, and gained their first MP in March when former Tory Lee Anderson defected following his suspension over comments he made about London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Reform UK aims to “stand up for British culture, identity and values”, with promises including freezing immigration, ‘stopping the boats’, restoring law and order, cutting taxes, slashing energy bills and unlocking economic growth.

