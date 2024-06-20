Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, will be in Blackpool later on today.

The divisive politician, 60, who is also standing for the Clacton seat at the General Election, will be in the resort to deliver a public speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be unveiling a new Reform UK campaign poster at 4pm, before heading to the Imperial Hotel, North Promenade, for the sold-out event which starts at 6pm. Mr Farage is expected on stage at 7pm.

Nigel Farage addresses the media. Picture: PA