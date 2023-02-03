Nicola Bulley: These were the scenes as police reasserted their belief missing mother fell into River Wyre
Police investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley believe she fell into the River Wyre as she walked her dog.
By Sean Gleaves
14 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:57pm
The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).
A major search for Ms Bulley continued on Friday (February 3) – one week after her disappearance – but no trace of her has been found.
These were the scenes:
