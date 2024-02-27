Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The diver called in to look for Nicola Bulley is now helping police look for a two-year-old boy missing in a river in Leicester.

Peter Faulding's Specialist Group International (SGI) is today starting work in the River Soar looking for Xielo Maruziva, who fell into the river at around 5pm on Sunday, February 18. It comes after "conversations with search specialists and Xielo’s family".

Work has already been carried out by specialist diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police and Lincolnshire Police, as well as other forces and search and rescue teams from across the region and country. Support in the air has also been provided by the National Police Air Service (NPAS). As part of ongoing efforts to locate him, the search parameter has been widened.

Peter Faulding

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr of Leicester Police said: “We continue to be grateful to the support we’ve been shown by the public and colleagues from other forces and agencies.

“We’re in regular contact with Xielo’s family and are continuing to support them in what remains a very upsetting time. Our search operation to locate Xielo continues to widen as we know he may have travelled further from where he went into the water – and potentially outside our force area.

“I would like to reassure you that our operation is continuing and our teams will be carrying out co-ordinated searches at various points along the river. Our decision to involve SGI in the search in liaison with Xielo’s family and having spoken to both the company and independent specialists.