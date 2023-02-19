Nicola Bulley: police cordon off roads in St Michael's as a search is underway following tip-off
Lancashire Police have cordoned off roads in St Michael’s on Wyre as a new search in the Nicola Bulley investigation is underway today (February 19).
A huge police search is currently taking place near to the river where the mum of two went missing over three weeks ago, following a tip-off from two walkers.
It is reported that Lancashire Police received a call at around 11:50am and they proceeded to seal off Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s – less than a mile from where Nicola vanished.
By 1pm, police drones and a police helicopter could be seen hovering over the trees nearby, and soon after, the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Rebecca Smith, arrived at the scene.
A police car is currently standing watch, apparently refusing to let locals or journalists within a half mile distance.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that “there is a search at the moment” but could not reveal any more at this stage.
More updates o follow.