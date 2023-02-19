News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nicola Bulley: police cordon off roads in St Michael's as a search is underway following tip-off

Lancashire Police have cordoned off roads in St Michael’s on Wyre as a new search in the Nicola Bulley investigation is underway today (February 19).

By Aimee Seddon
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 2:26pm

A huge police search is currently taking place near to the river where the mum of two went missing over three weeks ago, following a tip-off from two walkers.

It is reported that Lancashire Police received a call at around 11:50am and they proceeded to seal off Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s – less than a mile from where Nicola vanished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police launch investigation as trolls hack social medi...
Lancashire Police have sealed off roads close to where Nicola Bulley went missing.
Most Popular

By 1pm, police drones and a police helicopter could be seen hovering over the trees nearby, and soon after, the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Rebecca Smith, arrived at the scene.

A police car is currently standing watch, apparently refusing to let locals or journalists within a half mile distance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that “there is a search at the moment” but could not reveal any more at this stage.

More updates o follow.

Nicola Bulley, 45, has not been seen since Januaryk, 27.
Lancashire PoliceNicola BulleyRebecca Smith