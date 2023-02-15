Police previously said Ms Bulley had “specific vulnerabilities” that made her a "high-risk" missing person - but did not specify what those were.

In the “unusual step”, Lancashire Police clarified why they deemed the mother-of-two as a “high risk” after she went missing on Friday, January 27.

They said this was to “avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation”.

Nicola Bulley had suffered “significant issues with alcohol” in the past, Lancashire Police said (Credit: Family handout)

In a statement following a press conference, the force said: "Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

“This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

“As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10.

The bench where Nicola Bulley's phone was found, on the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre (Credit: Peter Powell/PA Wire)

“No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.

“We have explained to Nicola’s family why we have released this further information and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Throughout the investigation, police have said their main working hypothesis is that she fell into the River Wyre, and that this is "a tragic case of a missing person".

They have also criticised users on social media platforms for posting speculation about the case.

A yellow ribbon with a message of hope written on it tied to a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Senior Investigating Officer Rebecca Smith addressed what she called "persistent myths" about the case.

She said: "In 29 years' police service I’ve never seen anything like it. Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.