Councillors are being asked to approve an increase of almost five per cent in council tax and budget cuts of £8.6m when they meet next week.

The rise will mean residents living in an average band D property in Blackpool will pay £2,025 a year towards council services, although the final bill will be higher because it will include additional charges for the police and fire service.

If approved the proposals, which include a council tax increase of 4.99 per cent, will set out spending of £218m on services in 2025/26.

Blackpool has received an extra £17.7m in funding from central government this year, which includes £1.65m to cover the increase in national insurance costs.

However this will not be enough to cover the expected total cost of £5.9m, including £1.1m for the council's wholly owned companies such as the Winter Gardens, leaving a £4.2m gap.

The main areas of savings include £3.7m from adult services where a review of home care has found care packages can be reduced for clients able to use alternative community services designed to encourage independent living.

Nearly £2m will be saved from the Children's Services budget including due to increased contributions from the NHS for the care of children with complex needs.

Announcing the proposed budget in January, council leader Coun Lynn Williams said despite having to rein in spending once more, the council had been able to protect frontline services and amenities including libraries and leisure centres.

She said: "As always, reducing and cutting services is the very last option that we consider. The proposals ensure that our most vulnerable residents and the services that they rely on are safeguarded.

"Where we have identified any efficiencies in these services it is always done with the caveat that need is prioritised over financial implications."

It is also hoped to return money into reserves which will be topped back up to £7.1m at the start of the next financial year after dwindling to just £33,000.

The proposed charges for Blackpool Council's element of the council tax in 2025/26 are band A £1,350; band B £1,575; band C £1,800; band D £2,025; band E £2,475; band F £2,925; band G £3,375 band H £4,050.

The Budget Meeting takes place at 6pm on Monday February 24 at the Town Hall.