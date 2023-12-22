News you can trust since 1873
Next confirms sale dates and Blackpool and Preston high street store times after Boxing Day announcement

Fashion retailer Next has confirmed its sale dates and store openings after a Boxing Day announcement.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Next will not be opening its high street stores on Boxing Day for its big December sale so that staff can enjoy a well-earned break. The Next sale always draws out the bargain hunters in the early hours of December 26 but the fashion retailer has confirmed it will not be opening its high street stores, for a second year running.

Stores in major retail centres such as the Trafford Centre will be open but the doors at the high street shops will remain shut. It means that shoppers will have to wait until December 27 when the shops open at 6am for their legendary in-store sale.

If you prefer online shopping Next has also confirmed the date when its online sale starts and that is Christmas Eve.

A Next spokesperson confirmed to the Manchester Evening News: "Our sale starts online on Sunday December 24th, and our in-store sales starts on Wednesday December 27th at 6am."

Other big retailers are also staying closed on Boxing Day including Marks and Spencer and John Lewis

