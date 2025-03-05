Newly modernised Ashfield Road Post Office in Blackpool reopens with longer hours
New owners took over the premises, at 148-150 Ashfield Road, in October but they waited until after the busy Christmas period to undertake their big refurbishment, which took three weeks.
The transformation of the Post Office, which is now also a Go Local Extra store, involved modernising it from floor to ceiling with brand-new flooring, lighting, shelving, fridges, and freezers.
The investment has revitalised the shop, offering a much-improved shopping experience and the Ashfield business has become a new-style branch, with Post Office services offered alongside the retail counter, which allows longer opening hours.
The Post Office is now open daily, Monday – Saturday: 6am – 10pm; Sunday: 9am –12 noon.
It is now open for 99 hours of Post Office service a week, which is more than double the opening hours provided by the previous postmaster
This is an extra 55 hours of service than before including Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The branch also opens earlier and closes later every day.
This gives Post Office customers greater flexibility on when to visit. The same products and services are still available.
Samuel Williams, Post Office Area Changes Manager said: “Congratulations to the new owners for all of the improvements that they have made. This modernised store looks really great and customers can benefit from greatly improved opening hours, which will make it much easier for Post Office customers to pop in.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.