A new Met Office weather warning has been issued for Lancashire as Storm Amy approaches the UK, bringing winds of up to 80mph and up to 70mm of rain this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow warning for rain - which covers the whole county - will be in place from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm the same day.

It will run alongside an existing yellow warning for wind which will be in force from 6pm on Friday to 11.59pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Met Office weather warning has been issued for Lancashire as Storm Amy approaches the UK | AFP via Getty Images

Residents are being urged to prepare for flooding, power cuts, travel delays and potential damage to buildings.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Rain will arrive from the west on Friday afternoon, and continue into the evening, with the potential for a short period of very heavy rainfall in the evening.

“During this time 10-20 mm of rain will fall widely, with 40-70 mm over areas of high ground exposed to the southwesterly winds. 15-20 mm could fall within one hour in some locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drier conditions will follow in the early hours of Saturday, although a few short-lived heavy showers will remain in the area.”

Storm Amy is forecast to develop rapidly as it nears the UK on Friday, with gale-force winds across northern and western areas.

Inland gusts could reach 50–60mph, with speeds of 70–80mph in exposed locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain is expected, particularly in north-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

Although Saturday will remain very windy, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly across northern and western areas.

By Sunday, Storm Amy is expected to move into the North Sea, bringing drier conditions and lighter winds for the second half of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings and take precautions to stay safe.

What should I expect?

Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is possible

Power cuts may affect services, including mobile coverage

Flying debris could cause injuries or danger to life

Large waves and beach material may threaten coastal roads and properties

Road, rail, air, and ferry services may face delays or cancellations