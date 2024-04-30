Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A small housing estate just off Fleetwood town centre is finally fully occupied after lengthy delays.

Fleetwood businessman Sunny Deol was granted planning permission in December 2021 to build the homes on the site of the derelict former Fleetwood Health Centre, with the houses fronting onto London Street and Preston Street.

However, in January this year, Mr Deol expressed frustration that despite completing the building of the homes, he could not rent them out via a housing provider because of a seven month delay on a planning condition being signed off.

He said he was told the delays occurred because the environmental health officer who would look at the matter was on long term leave and there was no one qualified at Wyre to provide cover for his role.

However, the matter has now been addressed and Mr Deol said: “All 18 homes have now been occupied.

“It was frustrating, especially as the homes were needed and no one could get into them.”

The affordable homes are being rented out via housing association, Signature Homes.