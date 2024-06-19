New summer menu launches at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian in Blackpool
The range of light dishes are available now at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian on Talbot Road and include a Salad of Borlotti Beans, Creamy Burrata and Classic Meatballs, Grilled Sea Bass Fillet Alla Sicilian and even summer puddings such as tiramisu and maple and pecan pie.
Katherine Gonzales-Moore, food and beverage operations manager said: “Having only recently opened we’re conscious that we provide our guests with new and exciting dishes to come and try. It’s part of our goal to offer seasonal specials every quarter. It positions us as one of the more innovative and progressive restaurants in the area and no other venue can claim its dishes are created personally by the great Marco Pierre White.
“It’s also a reflection of how we want to provide our guests something new and exciting to keep them coming back again and again. These new summer dishes, which are not only absolutely delicious, have been introduced to do exactly that.
“Marco’s ethos is all around using fresh ingredients and simplicity to spotlight the food and flavour and this menu emphasises this. It’s the perfect recipe for a family meal out or with friends.”
Katherine added: “These fabulous new summer dishes sit alongside our classic range of starters, steaks and mains so there’s plenty of choice to suit all palates. Of course, the best way to find out the full range of these new seasonal dishes is to pop in and try them out. There really is something for everyone.”
