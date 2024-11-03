Blackpool has been named the best UK town to start a new business, offering unique opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at IT service software InvGate analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to find the number of registered businesses in UK towns and cities in 2022 and 2023.

The final ranking was determined by the areas with the greatest percentage increase of new businesses from 2022 to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool has been named the best UK town to start a new business | Porapak Apichodilok

Blackpool tops the ranking, with a 7.24% increase in new businesses between 2022 and 2023.

The city grew from 3,870 businesses in 2022 to 4,150 in 2023, for a total increase of 280 establishments.

125 of those newly registered businesses were in the transport and storage sector, and 110 were in the business administration and support services sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place is Doncaster, with new businesses increasing by 2.23% between 2022 and 2023.

Doncaster recorded a gain of 220 establishments, going from 9,870 in 2022 to 10,090 in 2023.

100 of those businesses were in the business administration and support services sector, and 55 were in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third in the ranking is Ipswich, with an increase of 2.06% in business establishments between 2022 and 2023. From 4,610 businesses in 2022, Ipswich climbed to 4,705 in 2023 for a total increase of 95 – 45 being in the construction industry and 30 being in the transport and storage sector.

Landing the tenth spot is Coventry, with a 0.39% increase in new businesses between 2022 and 2023.

The city grew from 10,295 businesses in 2022 to 10,335 in 2023, for a total increase of 40 establishments.

The accommodation and food services industry saw an increase of 30 businesses.

Leicester had the largest decrease in businesses, at –7.50%. Leicester recorded a loss of 1,095 establishments, going from 14,595 in 2022 to 13,500 in 2023.