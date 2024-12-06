A new Starbucks will be opening in Blackpool town centre soon - and the first 200 customers are in for a special treat.

The new store will be located on the ground floor of the Forshaws Hotel in Talbot Square.

It will officially be opened by the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Peter Hunter, in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9.30am next Friday (December 13).

The first 200 customers will also be given a special treat to celebrate the store’s opening.

Manager Damian Gryz said: “We have collaborated with local businesses to be able to provide the first 200 customers with goody bags as a token of our appreciation for showing us support.

“There is also an opportunity for the first 20 customers who solve the riddle below, to grab a free tall beverage.”

The riddle is:

From a plant to a cup, I travel far, over mountains and under stars. Roasted, ground, and then brewed to sip. What am I?

Blackpool Council granted permission earlier this year for alterations at the Grade II-listed hotel.

These included the demolition of an internal wall and new internal walls to separate the spaces in part of the ground floor of the building.

Starbucks would be the second well-known name to take space in the hotel in recent times, following the opening of the Turtle Bay restaurant in summer 2023.

The 3,800 sq ft restaurant and bar took over the former Che Bar and Coco Lounge site.

It followed a £400,000 investment in the hotel which included cash from a Blackpool Council regeneration fund.

The most recent Starbucks to launch in the resort opened at Bloomfield Central on Rigby Road in June of this year.