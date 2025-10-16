SEA LIFE Blackpool is set to make a splash this Halloween with a brand-new after-hours experience promising thrills, chills and a few unexpected scares.

The attraction will host Ascarium: After Dark on October 24, 25, 30 and 31, giving brave visitors the chance to explore the aquarium after closing time – when the lights dim, the creatures stir and the deep takes on a darker edge.

Running from 6pm to 9pm (last entry 8pm), the event will feature live actors and immersive jump scares for the very first time, transforming the ocean displays into a theatrical experience filled with eerie encounters and ghostly surprises.

Guests will wander through the haunting glow of the tanks as mysterious characters, phantom piranhas and haunted jellyfish emerge from the depths.

Adding to the atmosphere, SEA LIFE Blackpool sits on the historic site of the old Luna Park, once home to ghost trains and carnival sideshows.

The new event nods to that heritage, bringing its ghostly legend back to life for Halloween.

Jenn McDonough, General Manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: "Halloween is such an exciting time for us and we can't wait to welcome visitors for Ascarium: After Dark.

“The rich history of Blackpool and our location on the grounds of the old Luna Park provides the perfect backdrop for this spine-tingling after-hours experience."

The event is recommended for children aged 10 and over, with under-16s required to be accompanied by an adult.

SEA LIFE advises that the experience may not be suitable for those with heart conditions or for pregnant visitors due to the live jump scares.

For those looking for a gentler way to celebrate Halloween, the aquarium will also be hosting Ascarium: Tricks & Treats from September 26 to November 2, included with standard admission.

This family-friendly trail invites youngsters to join the Sea Witches’ and Warlocks’ army of Sea Defenders through fun challenges and interactive encounters.

More information and ticket details can be found at: www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/explore/events/ascarium-after-dark