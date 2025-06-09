New 'soul bar' Soundwave set to open in Bispham

By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new bar is proposed to open in the middle of Bispham’s high street.

Temporary signage has gone up on the premises at 105 Red Bank Road advertising the impending opening of Soundwave, Blackpool’s Soul Bar with host DJ John.

It also states that there will be a sports bar upstairs.

A new bar is set to open on Red Bank Road in BisphamA new bar is set to open on Red Bank Road in Bispham
A new bar is set to open on Red Bank Road in Bispham | National World

The proposals are the latest in a string of new additions to the high street, which has seen new bars, a restaurant, a cafe, a ‘forever’ florist and a tattoo parlour open within the last 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest move involves an application to Blackpool Council, not in the form of a planning application but proposals lodged with the authority’s licensing services.

A notice outside the building states that Jon Barraclogh has applied for variation of the premises licence.

There is already an existing premises licence on the site, which was previously occupied by GiGi’s Carvery.

The applicant is seeking to extend the hours to supply alcohol (on and off sales) and recorded music (indoors), late night refreshment (indoors) and “anything of a similar description” (indoors).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also states that any person wishing to make representations to the application may do so in writing to the licensing manager of licensing services at Blackpool Council, no later than June 30.

The new venue is set to add to the high street’s already vibrant scene.

Related topics:BisphamBlackpool Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice