New 'soul bar' Soundwave set to open in Bispham
Temporary signage has gone up on the premises at 105 Red Bank Road advertising the impending opening of Soundwave, Blackpool’s Soul Bar with host DJ John.
It also states that there will be a sports bar upstairs.
The proposals are the latest in a string of new additions to the high street, which has seen new bars, a restaurant, a cafe, a ‘forever’ florist and a tattoo parlour open within the last 18 months.
The latest move involves an application to Blackpool Council, not in the form of a planning application but proposals lodged with the authority’s licensing services.
A notice outside the building states that Jon Barraclogh has applied for variation of the premises licence.
There is already an existing premises licence on the site, which was previously occupied by GiGi’s Carvery.
The applicant is seeking to extend the hours to supply alcohol (on and off sales) and recorded music (indoors), late night refreshment (indoors) and “anything of a similar description” (indoors).
It also states that any person wishing to make representations to the application may do so in writing to the licensing manager of licensing services at Blackpool Council, no later than June 30.
