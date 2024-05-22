Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Skills Hub to enhance the employment opportunities of thousands of Blackpool residents has officially opened its doors.

The ribbon was cut at Realise’s new training centre at 81C Church Street, next to Winter Gardens, on Friday (May 10).

Realise is one of the UK’s leading training providers and the Skills Hub specialises in offering free training provision for those who are unemployed in the town or in work and looking to enhance their credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courses which are immediately available to Blackpool residents include teaching assistant skills, security, hairdressing, customer service, employability skills and supporting children with numeracy and literacy development.

Maths and English qualifications will also be available, along with – amongst other courses - logistics and digital IT skills.

The ribbon is officially cut at Blackpool Skills Hub

Gregg Scott, CEO of Realise, said: “We are delighted to open our new Skills Hub in the heart of Blackpool after many months of planning and preparation.

“There was a real buzz of excitement as we cut the ribbon and introduced people to the amazing training available. A number of people enquired about, and signed up for, the courses there and then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked closely with local employers and other stakeholders to ensure the courses we are offering are in line with the current and future requirements of the Blackpool economy.

“We are here to provide life-changing opportunities to learners and to support employers across the town. Our talented team of trainers are ready to help people make a significant difference to their lives and we cannot wait to get started.”

The vast majority of the training will be delivered face-to-face at the Church Street Skills Hub.

In conjunction with Job Centre Plus, the centre will be supporting Sector Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) for those who are unemployed, as well as adult education short courses for both employed and unemployed residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is anticipated more than 500 residents will complete courses in the next 12 months, it’s likely that figure will rise into the thousands over the coming years.

The training will be funded after Realise was awarded a contract from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for non-devolved areas of England.