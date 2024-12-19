New Skills for Life programme launched in Blackpool

A new career-readiness opportunity is now available for young people in Blackpool following the launch of a Skills for Life programme in the resort following success elsewhere.

Social mobility charity, The Talent Foundry, has joined forces with Blackpool Council to launched the initiative with the aim of equipping young people with the confidence, financial literacy, and employability skills essential for future success.

Skills for Life will offer a series of engaging skills-development workshops for high school pupils in Blackpool studying in mainstream schools and alternative provision settings.

The Skills for Life initiative hasa been launched in Blackpool | Third party

With local support from Blackpool Council and engagement from volunteers across a variety of industries, this programme will provide young people with practical experiences to build self-assurance and connect them to potential career pathways within their communities.

Volunteers will also share insights from their own careers, serving as role models and mentors.

Skills for Life has received enthusiastic feedback from students in other regions - with 98% stating they felt more confident about their futures after participating. Teachers also reported improved attendance, attitudes to learning and reduced suspensions following the programme.

The programme has been supported by M&G plc, a leading investment and savings company, for the past 11 years.

Coun Kath Benson, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Young People and Aspiration, said: "Blackpool Council is delighted to support Skills for Life. This programme brings essential skills and guidance to our young people, giving them the tools and encouragement to explore the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in Blackpool and beyond."

Jenni Anderson, CEO at The Talent Foundry said: "We’ve already seen remarkable outcomes in Middlesbrough and Rochdale. And with the support of M&G plc and Blackpool Council, we’re thrilled to bring these transformative experiences to Blackpool, helping young people see their potential and build a solid foundation for their future careers.

“If you are interested in learning more about the opportunity, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team at The Talent Foundry.”

Jane Rawnsley, Group Head of Corporate Responsibility, M&G said: "At M&G, we believe in building stronger, more resilient communities by empowering young people with the skills they need to succeed. The expansion of the Skills for Life programme into Blackpool reflects our commitment to supporting young people in developing the confidence and tools to navigate their futures successfully."

For further details on the Talent Foundrym contact: [email protected]