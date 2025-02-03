New road markings appear outside Coral Island on Blackpool Promenade to stop cars illegally turning right
The new markings are on the junction between Blackpool Promenade and New Bonny Street.
The markings consist of a number of lines and arrows and a red square with white letters spelling out ahead only.
There is also a new sign which tells motorists that there are no right turns allowed on New Bonny Street.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “As part of our improvement works to make the junction access clearer at the Promenade and New Bonny Street, we have updated the road signage and added road markings to the surface of the road.
“The markings have been added to improve safety for road users, following a number of complaints about vehicles performing incorrect manoeuvres at this junction.”