New rides could be coming to Blackpool Promenade if these exciting plans are given the go ahead
The Blackpool Pier Company is seeking planning permission for the attractions alongside South Pier, and say they would contribute financially towards the preservation of all three of the resort's historic piers.
The plans include a 77 metre high Starflyer ride to the south side of the pier, which would be similar to the ride which operates as part of Christmas by the Sea on the Tower Festival Headland.
The second ride proposed is a log flume on the north side of the pier, with a footprint of 42 metres by 18 metres, a height of 12 metres, and a total track length of 220 metres within a 'mini lake' setting.
Both rides would remain in place between April 1 and October 31 each year, if planning permission was granted.
There has previously been a log flume next to South Pier, but the council ordered it to be removed as it did not comply with planning policies which restrict development on the west side of the tram tracks.
A design statement drawn up by Chris Weetman Planning says the rides are needed to help fund ongoing costs of maintaining the piers, which are increasing each year.
This should be seen as carrying "overwhelming weight when considered against the policy argument against development on the west side of the tramline."
The document adds: "Monies made from rides on Central or South Pier areused for works to North Pier as well. Indeed North Pier, the pier that is listed, takes up more resources and time to maintain (due to the tides there) than the other two piers, yet itself creates less revenue from the piers’ attractions.
"All three piers need ongoing maintenance work, as you would expect from structures constructed in the 19th century. However, in reality storm damage and ‘time marching on’ means that more and more replacement works to the decking and the steel structure are required on an annual basis."
A heritage statement says the addition of the rides would not detract from the historic setting of South Pier, which was built in 1893 and was the last of Blackpool's three piers to open.
It adds: "Much of Blackpool’s built, social and cultural heritage is built around its status as a seaside resort, with a plethora of fairground rides.
"The report has demonstrated that the key drivers of significancewill not be harmed by the proposal. It complements the use of the pier asan entertainment venue."
The application (reference 25/0269) will be considered by town hall planners at a future date.
