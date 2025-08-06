The operators of a glamping and camping site which proved controversial with neighbours have put in a new retrospective planning application after previous plans were refused.

The operators of a glamping site which has proved controversial with neighbours have put in a new retrospective planning application after previous plans were refused.

The Bowses Hill Farm site in Stalmine features glamping pods, tent pitches and a woodland lodge, providing a scenic escape for holidaymakers.

A new planning application has submitted for a glamping site in Over Wyre | Third party

George Sanderson, who lives on Neds Lane with his partner and six children, said last year that he was providing a vibrant outdoor amenity for holidaying families and was bringing around thousands of pounds into the local economy.

But the plans, which attracted around 60 objections, had been refused retrospective planning permission by Wyre Council and an enforcement order was issued for the site to be taken down.

Mr Sanderson’s subsequent appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol was rejected after the inspector found it had “ended up as a most inappropriately large ‘holiday camp’ which was “in the wrong place”.

Now a new, revised application has just been lodged with planners - for change of use of land for the erection of one holiday lodge, four camping pods, associated toilet and shower facilities, and the use of an agricultural field for camping accommodating up to 20no. tent pitches (retrospective).

A planning statement by PWA Planning, on behalf of the applicants, stated: “Whilst it is acknowledged that a previous development has been dismissed at appeal, through the appeal of the enforcement notice, it is noted that the Inspector in his decision does state that a few normal camping tents on the open field and even the Pod and the Lodge might be acceptable and could retain the general appearance of the landscape.

“The inspector says ‘a development which was appropriate in scale might be able to be achieved but this would be a matter between the Appellant and the LPA’.

“Also, for a permanent development and no matter how small, a change of use of the land would be required.

“The inspector said that if the development was proportionate in scale and accorded with other relevant policies within the WLP31, then the principle of a camping/glamping use of this site would be acceptable.

“On the above basis, the proposals represent a form of sustainable development which is consistent with adopted planning policy and should therefore be approved. “

Objectors to the previous planning application said the site was too close to people’s homes and and created noise and disruption in a quiet rural setting.