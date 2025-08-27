New retro cafe offering a nostalgic twist set for big launch this week

Cafe Retro on Lytham Road | Third party

A cafe with a retro twist is set to launch in Blackpool’s South Shore at the end of this week.

Café Retro will be serving up homemade breakfasts, pies and cakes in a fun 60s and 70s-inspired setting.

The Lytham Road premises formerly hosted Jenny’s Round Table, a much-loved local spot that served Blackpool for over 20 years.

The new cafe is bringing with it a vibrant taste of 1960s and 1970s nostalgia, home-cooked comfort food and a warm community spirit.

Owner Steve Davis will include in his fare an award-winning sausage reciple and locally sourced free-range produce.

On the menu, customers can look forward to classic and deluxe breakfasts, hearty burgers, handmade pies, laid-back brunches, afternoon teas and of course, freshly brewed coffee and homemade cakes.

,Steve said: “Your café favourites, but with a difference. We’re not quite a greasy spoon and not quite fine dining but – you can expect top-quality ingredients, award-winning sausages, free-range local produce and absolutely everything made in-house.

“That’s right – no pre-packaged food, and we don’t even own a microwave!”

The café’s retro theme runs from the menu to the décor with vintage touches inspired by British kitchens and diners from the '60s and '70s.

Think warm colours, playful design and a bit of rock ’n’ roll atmosphere. It’s more than just a meal - it’s a trip down memory lane.

Café Retro is an independent business and Steve says it will be focused on community, craft and great customer experience.

There was a seamless move from it previous use too - as it was formerly a cafe, there was no need to apply for planning permission.