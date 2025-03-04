New restaurant - the Juicy Lobster - to open on Blackpool's Central Drive

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:32 BST

A new restaurant is coming to Blackpool - and it’s all set to open its doors this Friday.

The Juicy Lobster is a gleaming new eatery on Central Drive, with the external signs, the plush seating and new kitchen all in place for the big day.

The Juicy Lobster restaurant is set to open on Central Drive, BlackpoolThe Juicy Lobster restaurant is set to open on Central Drive, Blackpool
There has been little in the way of advertising for the new eatery, which has been hailed by residents as a welcome addition to that part of Blackpool.

The new establishment is not believed to be linked to the similarly named Spice Lobster, an Indian restaurant which opened on Red Bank Road, Bispham, in August and has proved to be popular.

It is hoped the restaurant will help to revive the area around that part of Central Drive, which has decliined in recent years.

The district was one of Blackpool’s prime shopping areas in the 1950s and 60s.

