IKEA Warrington has opened the doors to its revamped restaurant which features a fresh look and nearly 100 extra seats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First opening its doors in 1987, the Warrington branch was IKEA’s first store in the UK and has become a favourite shopping and dining location for people all around the North West - with people often travelling from the likes of Liverpool and Lancashire for a morning of browsing followed by a plate of Swedish meatballs.

Having been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands over the last 37 years, the restaurant required modernising, which has seen features like digital screens and more relaxing seating options introduced for visitors, as well as a new children’s seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the front and back of house restaurant refurbishment, the retailer has also opened a new co-worker restaurant in the store with tables designed for solo-working.

IKEA Warrington new restaurant. | Darren Robinson Photography/IKEA

IKEA Warrington new restaurant. | Darren Robinson Photography/IKEA

The redesigned restaurant reflects broader modernisation works which have happened across the Warrington store over the last five years. With this new environment and approach, it is expected to sit 6,650 visitors each week and will serve approximately 50,000 meatballs.

As well as being able to choose from the full menu, IKEA Family members can also enjoy exclusive offers throughout the week. This includes a different £3 ‘Dish of the Day’ meal every weekday, free tea and coffee and limited offers on other food products available in store. ‘Dish of the Day’ offers are:

Monday – Salmon fillet

Tuesday – Plant balls

Wednesday – Meatballs

Thursday – Sausage & Mash

Friday – Fish & Chips

IKEA Warrington kids area. | Darren Robinson Photography

The re-opening follows the launch of IKEA’s first standalone high street restaurant which opened in Hammersmith in the autumn. The IKEA Warrington restaurant is open 9.30am to 9.00pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 9.00pm Saturdays and 9.30am to 4.30pm Sundays.