Blackpool is welcoming two new Resort Rider bus routes that will help holidaymakers, day-trippers and locals to explore the town’s iconic attractions.

The Resort Rider service, operated by Blackpool Transport, will start on Saturday, April 5 and consist of Routes 1 and 2.

Both routes are designed to provide direct links to popular destinations across the resort, including the world-famous Blackpool Tower, the three piers and Blackpool Zoo.

Blackpool is welcoming two new Resort Rider bus routes that will help holidaymakers explore the town’s iconic attractions | Blackpool Transport

Route 1 will continue to serve key locations along the promenade, including Affinity Outlet Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Norbreck and North Pier, with a stop at Blackpool North Station for easy connections to other parts of the town.

Meanwhile, the new Route 2 will operate an hourly service, connecting the popular Cala Gran Holiday Park, Cleveleys and Norbreck to the heart of Blackpool.

Stops on this route include all three piers, the Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Zoo.

Both routes will be clearly marked with the Resort Rider name on the destination blinds, making it easy for passengers to identify the right bus for their sightseeing adventures.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, said: “At Blackpool Transport, we are dedicated to creating valuable connections between key locations for our customers.

“The Resort Rider is all about creating positive experiences for holidaymakers, day trippers, as well as local people who want to explore everything that this unique and vibrant town has to offer.”

Both routes will be clearly marked with the Resort Rider name on the destination blinds | Blackpool Transport

He added: “By travelling on our Resort Rider routes, you can guarantee a day full of fun and adventure.

“Whether you are coming from Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Cala Gran Holiday Park, or any of the Promenade hotels, the Resort Rider provides a convenient, hassle-free way to discover the very best of the resort.

“From shopping, chic restaurants, cafes and bars, stunning seaside views, as well as an array of popular attractions including Blackpool Zoo, The Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, and The Sealife Centre, Resort Rider really does have something for everyone.”