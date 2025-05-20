People in Blackpool affected by addiction can now get help at a safe and dedicated space offering holistic support.

A vital new recovery hub has been officially opened by Blackpool Council last week.

The Blackpool Recovery Hub is officially opened | Third party

This new amenity was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Blackpool Council’s Public Health Department, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Delphi Medical Ltd and Empowerment Charity. It officially opened on Friday 16 May 2025.

The latest recorded statistics for Blackpool show that in 2022/23 there were 1,365 people in drug treatment.

Of these 993 (73%) were in treatment for opiate use, 68 (5%) for crack (no opiate) use and 304 (22%) for non-opiate use. Blackpool has a higher proportion of opiate users than is seen nationally (England 68%).

Recovering from addiction is notoriously tough but the new facility is seen as a major stepping stone.

The Blackpool Recovery Hub is now open | Blackpol Council

The Hub is designed to promote wellbeing, build resilience and support reintegration into the community. It provides a welcoming environment for those continuing, maintaining or committing to beginning their recovery journey.

Located on the edge of Blackpool town centre, the Recovery Hub will offer a wide range of evidence-based programs, peer support, counselling and community outreach initiatives – all aimed at encouraging long-term healing, stability and wellbeing.

Sessions will include:

· SMART therapy - Self Management and Recovery Training

· Skill building, such as ICT courses

· Music, art and other creative activities

· Evening and weekend activities

· Rambling group

· Tea and toast drop-ins, to name a few

Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council said: “The launch of the Recovery Hub is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together.

"This hub is more than a building - it's a promise. It represents our unwavering commitment to support those who are rebuilding their lives.

“Recovery is not a straight path, and no one should have to walk it alone. This space is about connection, empowerment, and restoring hope - one person, one family, one story at a time.”

The team combines expertise from the Jobs, Friends and Houses programme at Blackpool Coastal Housing and Peer Support Workers from the Lived Experience Team, employed by Empowerment Charity, to provide practical support and empathetic guidance drawn from personal experience.

The Recovery Hub marks a significant step forward in how Blackpool responds to addiction, with an emphasis on dignity, empathy, and a belief in lasting change.

The team welcomes anyone interested in learning more about recovery and supporting those on their recovery journey (who must be abstinent or actively seeking abstinence) to drop-in to The Recovery Hub, at 258 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3TE.

To get opening times, session information, or to simply learn more please email [email protected] or [email protected]